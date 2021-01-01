29 federal lawmakers and 54 central members verify for Nepal-led new party

Twenty-nine federal lawmakers and 54 central members from CPN-UML have verified for CPN (Unified Socialist) at the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The 29 federal lawmakers and 54 central members verified for the new party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal, according to Election Commission Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha.

Former prime minister (PM) Jhala Nath Khanal has verified by sending a letter through the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Four federal lawmakers, however, did not get to verify despite reaching the Election Commission. The Election Commission will take a decision on the issue later, according to Shrestha.

The party has applied for registration after the government brought an ordinance allowing split of parties with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.