Oli agrees to implement 10-point deal, calls standing committee meeting Tuesday

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction who have not joined the new party have agreed to implement the 10-point deal.

UML Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai told Setopati that the party will convene standing committee meeting on Tuesday to prepare modality for implementation of the 10-point deal following the meeting at Oli residence in Balkot on Monday.

He added that the party has returned to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) in accordance to the 10-point agreement, and all the party committees from the center to local communities have now become active. "We will talk tomorrow about the modality of how they will be active. We will also urge the leaders who are in the process of registering a separate party to return for party unity through tomorrow's meeting," he stated.

He claimed that everyone will return to their prior responsibilities and the standing committee will ensure that nobody will face injustice in retribution.

He also alleged Madhav Kumar Nepal of forming the new party without their consent. "We called for saving party unity until the final hour. We repeatedly told him clearly that we will not be together in splitting party. He suddenly went out in haste without holding decisive discussion with the team of standing committee members," he elaborated.

"Chairman has said all the punishments against those who will return for party unity will be voided. We appeal to Madhav Kumar Nepal to participate in unity. He should separate himself from forming the new party. We will take final initiative."

UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali, who is from the Oli faction, has claimed that everyone will attend the standing committee meeting. "The meeting has decided to intensify the process for implementing the 10-point deal. The standing committee will meet at 11 tomorrow morning at Tulsi Lal Memorial Academy for additional discussion on that," he added. "The problems seen in our party will be resolved after that. All the comrades will attend the tomorrow's meeting."