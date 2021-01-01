Oli has time until Tuesday if he really wants party unity: Bhusal

Deputy General Secretary of CPN-UML Ghanashaym Bhusal has said Chairman KP Sharma Oli still has time until Tuesday if he really wants party unity.

The Election Commission has summoned the leaders of Khanal-Nepal faction on Wednesday for verification for registration of the new party. Talking with Setopati Bhusal, who was with the faction but has not joined those splitting the party now choosing instead to still try for unity, said Oli has until Tuesday to show the world if he really wants split or unity.

"There will be a bigger revolt if Oli does not do that (unity). What I will do or nine of us will do is a different thing. Who will remain with Oli not implementing even the 10-point deal?" he asked pointing that any cadre with some self respect will not remain with Oli if he violates even the 10-point deal.

He pointed that Oli need not do much to save party unity and just has to do things that he agreed to do in the past including returning the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center). "The 10-point deal has to be implemented. All the decisions taken after march 7 should be revoked. The action against 14 lawmakers including Mahdav Kumar Nepal should be immediately taken back."

He reasoned that it will be easier to convince Nepal if the 10-point deal were implemented. He pointed that the group of leaders including him will find it difficult to remain in UML if the 10-point deal is not implemented.

He pointed that the party has suffered the fate due to the self-serving nature of Oli and stressed that UML and Oli are different entities. "UML is a party that has an ideology, principles, tradition, system and a large number of cadres. Oli is an individual and he has his own arrangements. His philosophy is 'I, my and for me.' This philosophy is not compatible with that of any organization. Oli has unofficially captured the party. It seems that Oli, therefore, doesn't want to resolve the problem. The whole party apart from him is for unity," he elaborated.

He revealed that the group of leaders who are still working for party unity will meet on Sunday for mid-term evaluation.