Thakur to register JSP (Democratic)

Mahantha Thakur is preparing to register a new party after President Bidya Devi Bhandari has issued the ordinance about political parties Wednesday.

The Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) is preparing to register JSP (Democratic). "We will form the new party after the ordinance is published in the Nepal Gazette. Preparations are on to register JSP (Democratic)," Chanda Chaudhary of the faction told Setoapti.

The Thakur-Mahato faction has 12 federal lawmakers. The Yadav-Bhattarai faction has limited Thakur and other leaders of the faction to general members after the Election Commission granted official recognition to it.

The Thakur-Mahato faction did not have enough numbers to split from JSP but will have now that the ordinance has lowered the requirement.

The ordinance will allow split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties requires support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

The ordinance is being brought as the Khanal-Nepal faction cannot muster support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split CPN-UML. The government abruptly ended the House session on Monday to bring the ordinance.