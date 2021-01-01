Cabinet decides to make Hari Shankar Mishra Province 2 governor

The government has decided to change Province 2 governor.

The Cabinet meeting at Baluwatar Monday has decided to replace Rajesh Ahiraj, who was appointed by the then KP Sharma Oli government in February, with Hari Shankar Mishra of Mahottari, according to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.

Mishra is a former Nepali Congress (NC) central member who had won the first general election after restoration of democracy in 1990 from Mahottari on an NC ticket. He is son of Ram Narayan Mishra who was industry minister in the Cabinet of BP Koirala.

The Sher Bahadur Deuba government has already changed governors of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.