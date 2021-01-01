Cabinet decides to promptly rescue Nepalis in Afghanistan

The government has decided to promptly rescue Nepalis in Afghanistan.

The Cabinet meeting at Baluwatar Monday has taken decision for safe evacuation of Nepalis in Afghanistan showing grave concerns toward the developments there, according to Government Spokesperson and Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki. It has also decided to instruct to work in coordination to that regard.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged Nepali nationals in Afghanistan to come in contact. Issuing a statement on Sunday, the ministry urged Nepali nationals in Afghanistan or their family members to submit the details at the government website (www.nepalconsular.gov.np) for the purpose of their rescue from Afghanistan.

It also provided contact numbers of the Department of Consular Services (9849326458) and the Foreign Ministry (9849326459) to communicate about the issue. The numbers can be accessed even through Viber and WhatsApp.

The ministry, meanwhile, urged manpower agencies to provide details about the workers they have sent to Afghanistan to facilitate their rescue. The statement revealed that the government formed a high level task force for rescue of Nepalis stranded in Afghanistan and added that it corresponded to the United Nations and the European Union and countries like America, Britain, Canada, Germany and Japan to help in rescue of Nepalis and to keep them at a safe place.

The government does not have accurate data about the number of Nepalis in Afghanistan and the ministry estimates that around a thousand Nepalis may be working there as security guards.

But the actual number of Nepalis there can be in thousands with around 1,000 going there every year taking work permit. A large number of Nepalis also reach Afghanistan through illegal means every year.

Nepalis also work there as office assistants, drivers and in other positions in the UN, the European Union, the World Bank, and many foreign missions there, according to the Department of Foreign Employment.