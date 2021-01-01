Active members can no longer elect NC rural/municipality committees

Nepali Congress (NC) has removed the provision of active members voting in the election for rural/municipalities committees.

The party's central committee meeting onActive Saturday has amended the party statute allowing only ward president and representatives for the electoral constituency to vote in the election for the committee of rural municipalities, municipalities, sub metropolitan cities and metropolitan cities.

All active members were voters in such elections earlier.

The active members will also no longer be able to elect representatives from among those with disabilities. The ward president and representatives for the electoral constituency can take a decision about representation of people with disabilities.

This means that active members will be voters only for the ward election from now onward.

The amendment will be implemented during the elections ahead of the 14th general convention and will be endorsed by the general convention now scheduled to be held in November.