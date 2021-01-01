We will not run away from difficulties: Nepal

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal has said communists should not run away from difficulties.

Addressing a seminar about opportunism in communist movement in Kathmandu on Saturday he pointed that no one chooses to tread a difficult path but should not run away if difficulties arise as opportunities and challenges come together.

He claimed that he is trying to opt for the easier path till the final hour to ensure that one should not be left hopeless and have to run away after being insulted like Bam Dev Gautam. "We are trying to choose the easier path to ensure that we are not in a situation where one can neither smile or cry," Nepal stated. "Uneasy is compulsion (sic)."

He stated that there will be no compromise with the wrong inclinations. Pointing that there are many challenges facing the communist movement he conceded that UML could not maintain the people's trust. "We could not maintain the people's trust due to wrong and arrogant tendencies. But the field is still vacant even if the public trust has eroded," he added. "We must open our eyes in time and correct our mistakes wherever they are."