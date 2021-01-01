Matrika Yadav's comment about Oli removed from House record

The House of Representatives (HoR) has removed the comment of CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Matrika Yadav about CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli from its record.

Speaking during the special hour of the HoR on Thursday Yadav commented that the former prime minister (PM) is not mentally and physically fit.

Speaker Agni Sapkota has ruled for removal of the words from the record on Friday after UML lawmakers protested against the language in the House. UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai earlier took exception to non-removal of the words despite Speaker Sapkota stating that his attention has been drawn to the use of unbecoming language.

"How will this House become if one lawmaker were to slander another lawmaker?" Bhattarai fumed after Speaker Sapkotal allowed him to speak following protest by UML lawmakers. "I want to draw the attention on behalf of UML. I strongly demand for removal of non-parliamentary words used yesterday."

Sapkota ruled for removal of the words after that.

The utterances of lawmakers in the House and works of the House are kept in its record.