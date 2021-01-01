We'll now expand organization down to ward level: Shakya

CPN-UML Vice-chair Ashta Laxmi Shakya has said the Khanal-Nepal faction will now expand organization down to the ward level.

Alleging Chairman KP Sharma Oli of autocracy and totalitarianism Shakya said the faction will now struggle within UML to save the communist movement. "The communist movement attained height due to UML not KP Oli. We will save the party by going there and waging an ideological battle against the wrong thinking of Oli," Shakya told Setopati. "Oli is becoming more autocratic and is calling us in after shutting down all the doors and windows. Those inside (his camp) are also starting to speak now. It is a bit difficult now."

She stressed that the faction will intensify parallel activities. "We will expand organization down to the ward level. We will once again jolt Oli."

She said the faction will decide the strategy for moving forward after discussing in the standing committee.

She claimed that the faction is still stressing on unity but Oli has rejected collective leadership. "He is seen to be not willingly to act in accordance to communist behavior, principles and procedures. It has once again been proved that his thinking toward communist party is wrong," she pointed.

"We became flexible for party unity. Oli seems to have taken that lightly. Oli will have to face its repercussions. Oli cannot become leader of a communist party is my analysis."