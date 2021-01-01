Finance Minister Sharma issues white paper on current state of country

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has issued the white paper on the current state of the country.

Revealing the white paper in the House on Tuesday he added that the government will bring a bill to replace the budget brought by the previous government through an ordinance. "I will present replacement bill soon incorporating the common minimum program of coalition parties, policies and priorities of the current government, and the people's wishes in a way to address the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic," Sharma said.

He stated that the revenues generated now cannot even sustain recurrent expenditure of the government.

He revealed that the government had outstanding internal and foreign debts of over Rs 1.70 trillion until the last fiscal year and pointed that the rise in debt was not be reflected in economic growth.

He said that 24 public enterprises are currently in profit while 18 are making losses.

Stressing that pandemic control is the primary duty of the new government, he revealed that a total of 4,525,435 persons received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 2,606,046 of them have been fully vaccinated by Monday. He claimed that around 10 million doses of vaccines have arrived in Nepal until now.