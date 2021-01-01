UML proposes to elect only chair and general secretary in general convention

The standing committee meeting of CPN-UML has proposed to amend the party statute in a way that only chairperson and general secretary are elected in general convention.

The standing committee meeting on Monday has decided to take the proposal to the central committee. A standing committee member told Setopati that the proposal will be presented in the central committee meeting scheduled to be held Monday itself.

"Only chairperson and general secretary will be elected in general convention from now onward. Chairperson will nominate in the remaining positions," the standing committee member stated. "The proposal will now go to the central committee. It will be presented in the statute convention on behalf of the central committee."

Only chairperson, general secretary and central members will be elected by general convention if the proposal is passed. The general convention elects chairperson, five vice-chairpersons, general secretary, two deputy general secretaries and five secretaries as per the current statute.