16 including Thakur and Mahato now only JSP general members

The Election Commission has updated the decision of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to expel the Thakur-Mahato faction.

JSP had sent a letter to the Election Commission informing that its executive committee now has just 35 members after the Yadav-Bhattarai faction got official recognition on July 26.

The 16 leaders of the Thakur-Mahato faction including the then Chairman Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato, who were earlier in the 51-strong executive committee, will remain only general members after their expulsion. "The changes have been updated as per clause 51 of the act related to political parties. They removed names of some from the 51-member committee. They didn't bring names of others," Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya told Setopati.

A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival Thakur-Mahato faction during the headcounting by the Election Commission on July 26. Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.

Those who are lawmakers out of the 16 remain lawmakers as long as they don't form a new party.