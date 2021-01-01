Government makes common minimum program public

The Sher Bahadur Deuba government has made the common minimum program public.

Prime Minister (PM) Deuba, and top leaders of the ruling coalition including CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairmen Upendra Yadav and Baburam Bhattarai, and Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC have jointly made the common minimum program public amidst a function at the Singha Durbar Sunday.

Coordinator of the task force Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka read out the common minimum program.

The task force, including two members each from NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) apart from Khadka, has prepared the common minimum program incorporating the coalition government's priorities, its policies and program, implementation of federalism and other issues.

It mentions that all Nepali citizens will be vaccinated for free by mid-April 2022. It also states that financial irregularities in procurement of medical supplies by the KP Sharma Oli government will be investigated and action will be taken against the guilty.

It talks about replacing political appointments made by the preceding government and creating an environment to allow the House to run the full five-year term.