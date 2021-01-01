Dr KC announces satyagraha demanding removal of State Minister Shrestha and BPKIHS officials

Dr Govinda KC has announced satyagraha , a non-violent fight for truth, from August 19 putting forth five demands including removal of Minister of State for Health Umesh Shrestha.

Issuing a statement on Friday Dr KC has drawn the attention of the government toward his demands.

Removal of Minister Shrestha, whose huge business empire includes private hospitals, is the first of his demands. His second demand asks for removal of four top officials of the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, and formulation of standards for recommendation of officials at the institute.

He has also demanded action against those threatening office-bearers at the Medical Education Commission and unfairly intervening in the matters of the commission. He has demanded that the health sector be guaranteed as not-for-profit sector and called for a ban on opening of any new private medical college.

The fifth demand calls for implementation of all the past agreements signed by the government with him.