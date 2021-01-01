SC moved against dissolution of Land-related Problems Resolution Commission, hearing on Monday

The Supreme Court (SC) has been moved against the government decision to dissolve the Land-related Problems Resolution Commission.

Advocate Pravesh KC has filed a writ petition against the decision claiming that the dissolution is not in accordance to both the Constitution and laws of the land. Hearing for the petition has been scheduled for Monday.

The petitioner has argued that the commission was formed in accordance to the articles related to right to housing and right of landless dalits, and pointed that it cannot be dissolved before such rights are guaranteed.

He has also argued that the law allows the government only to change the officials of the commission and not dissolve the commission.

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday had decided to dissolve the commission.