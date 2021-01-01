Paudel faction meets at Chaksibari with NC general convention under uncertainty

The faction of Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has met at the residence of former general secretary Prakash Man Singh at Chaksibari Thursday morning.

Paudel, Singh, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, former joint general secretary Arjun Narsingh KC, and central members Minendra Rijal and Bal Bahadur KC are meeting at the Singh residence.

The party's 14th general convention scheduled to be held from September 1-4 looks uncertain due to the dispute about active membership in districts including Bara and Saptari.

The Paudel faction has been protesting claiming that NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been whimsically distributing active membership in the name of integration of leaders who have joined the party after the last general convention.

The schedule for general convention has already been affected with the ward level elections scheduled for July 27 yet to be held due to the dispute about active membership in around 100 wards of local bodies. The party has yet to issue the new schedule even as Deuba claims that the general convention will start on September 1 as scheduled.

The Paudel faction has been discussing how to move forward when the general convention itself has become uncertain.