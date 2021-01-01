Gagan Thapa seeks answer from Home Minister on SSB involvement in Darchula incident

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa has sought answers from Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand on the media reports about the Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) of India claiming it was not involved in the Jaya Singh Dhami incident.

Dhami, 33, has been missing after falling in Mahakali while crossing it on a tuin (ropeway) on Friday. A police complaint has been lodged alleging the SSB of cutting the rope of the tuin he used to cross Mahakali to travel to the district headquarters via India to come to Kathmandu to fly abroad for employment.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday Thapa has asked Home Minister Khand if the Indian side has officially denied involvement in the incident and wondered about kind of help the Indian side would extend to the probe committee if it is so.

He also asked how Home Minister Khand can assure the lawmakers that the committee formed by the Home Ministry can find facts about the incident. He referred to how the Indian government fought for years after two Italian marines shot dead two unarmed Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012 and asked how Home Minister can assure that the government will fight for justice for Dhami like the Indian government did against Italy. (The Indian Supreme Court in June dropped the case against the marines who were arrested by India and the Indian government accepted a compensation offer of around IRs 100 million)

Minister Khand said the government is trying to find out facts about the incident.

Speaking in the HoR earlier CPN-UML lawmaker Ganesh Singh Thagunna demanded a parliamentary committee to investigate the incident.

The Home Ministry has formed a five-strong committee under Home Secretary Janardan Gautam to investigate the incident. Minister Khand told the House that the committee has reached Darchula on Tuesday.