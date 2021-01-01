Cabinet expansion after bringing common minimum program

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will expand the Cabinet only after bringing common minimum program of the ruling coalition.

The task force of the ruling coalition led by Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka briefed the top leaders about the common minimum program it is preparing at a meeting in Baluwatar on Monday.

The task force is again scheduled to meet on Tuesday to finalize the common minimum program and the top leaders are expected to make it public after their meeting later on the day.

The task force, including two members each from NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) apart from Khadka, is preparing the common minimum program incorporating the coalition government's priorities, its policies and program, implementation of federalism and other issues. It will also focus on pandemic control, replacing political appointments made by the preceding government and creating an environment to allow the House to run the full five-year term.

Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM three weeks back.

He initially waited for the Election Commission to resolve the dispute about official recognition of JSP. He is now reportedly waiting for Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML to take a call on whether it will join the government or not.