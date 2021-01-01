Lumbini lawmaker Oli back in UML

Provincial assembly member of Lumbini Bimala Kumari Khatri Oli has pledged allegiance to CPN-UML.

Oli had won the by-election in Dang-3(B) on ticket of the then CPN formed after unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center) after her husband Uttar Kumar Oli, who was elected from the constituency on a UML ticket, died in a traffic accident.

She had initially pledged allegiance to Maoist Center after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML and Maoist Center on March 7 restoring the two parties to the state they were in before the unification.

Khatri has now made full use of the leeway provided to her to choose either of the two parties having won the election on the ticket of the then CPN.

Issuing a statement on Monday, she has clarified that she is back with UML pointing that the grievances she had with the party and the party had with her have been addressed.

She has also argued that it makes more sense for her to remain in UML as the party currently has the election symbol sun that she was elected on as a candidate of the then CPN.

She was out of contact in recent days and some had even claimed that she has been held hostage by UML leaders. She has clarified now that she was out of contact due to her health problems.