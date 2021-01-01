We'll find facts about Darchula incident: Home Minister Khand

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has said the government will find facts about Jaya Singh Dhami of Darchuli who is missing in the Mahakali after the Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) of India cut the rope while he was crossing the swollen river using a tuin (ropeway) on Friday.

Speaking on contemporary issues in the National Assembly on Monday, Khand stated that the Home Ministry has formed a probe team that has already reached Dhangadi and added that the team will submit report within 10 days by unearthing facts. He added that the ministry will make arrangements of a helicopter if the team faces problems in reaching Malghat where the incident occurred.

Minister Khand did not mention whether the SSB cut the rope or not while speaking in the upper House and mentioned that the issue is under investigation.

Dhami, 33, has been missing in Mahakali since Friday when the SSB cut the rope of the tuin he used to cross Mahakali to travel to the district headquarters via India as he had to travel to Kathmandu to fly abroad for employment.

Khand revealed that three police personnel were deployed to the spot on the day of incident while the administration has already written to Indian officials across the border in Dharchula about the matter. He added that the persons who crossed the river using the tuin before Dhami and who were waiting for their turn to cross it after Dhami are also being questioned.

"We are finding facts about the incident. We vow to bring the facts," he said.