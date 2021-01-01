Country is facing political crisis due to opportunism, instability and ambition of Dahal: Pokharel

Chief Minister (CM) of Lumbini and CPN-UML standing committee member Shankar Pokharel has claimed that the country is facing political crisis due to opportunism, instability and ambition of CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Making a documentary about late UML leader Jeev Raj Aashrit public on Monday, KP Sharma Oli's confidant contended that Dahal's opportunism, instability and ambition has not just created political crisis in the country but also fostered internal dispute in UML.

He pointed that UML is still the largest force in the country and will again become the Number 1 force in the coming days. Taking a swipe at Khanal-Nepal faction, he stated that party cadres will punish those violating party discipline sooner or later.

While he blamed Dahal for all the ills in the country including the dispute in UML, he seemed to rue the fact that the party's unification with Maoist Center unraveled claiming that different foreign and domestic reactionary forces work to weaken the communist force whenever communist parties come together and become strong in Nepal.

He reminded that the current Constitution has been promulgated with participation of communist parties and claimed that its implementation cannot happen in absence of communist leadership.