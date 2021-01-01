Meeting of ruling coalition's task force at Baluwatar

The task force formed by the ruling coalition to help the government of Sher Bahadur Deuba has met at Baluwatar on Monday.

The task force led by Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka discussed the common minimum program of the coalition, according to a Baluwatar source.

The task force includes two members each from NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) apart from Khadka.

Bijay Paudel from Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML attended the meeting of task force on Sunday but no one from the faction was present during the meeting on Monday.