UML calls central committee meeting next Sunday

CPN-UML has called central committee meeting next Sunday.

The party's standing committee meeting on Sunday has decided to hold the central committee meeting to take additional decisions for the statute conclave scheduled for September 12 and 13, according to General Secretary Ishwore Pokharel. The meeting was boycotted by Khanal-Nepal faction.

Pokharel stated that membership of party members will be renewed and updated for the statute conclave. "We have decided to complete ward level election by September 19 and election at the rural/municipality level by September 25," Pokharel added.

He revealed that the party activities and the process for unity will move forward simultaneously.

The task force including representatives from both the Oli camp and Khanal-Nepal faction had reached a 10-point deal but Nepal has yet to accept that.

Oli had sought explanation from 22 UML lawmakers including Nepal who voted in support of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government during the floor test but later announced blanket pardon.

Nepal has not showed interest in meeting Oli and is adamant that the party should be taken to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) without any condition.

The task force's report mentions about returning to the state before unification but states that the decisions Oli unilaterally took on March 12 after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification with Maoist Center on March 7 should be accepted. Nepal is not happy with that.

The Khanal-Nepal faction opposed both the House dissolutions by Oli calling that regression. The third generation leaders of the dissident faction have been demanding that Oli should self-criticize for regression that forced them to agitation.

Oli has been saying 'let bygones be bygones' and proposing to work together from now onward. He has even offered to make Nepal the second chairman of the party.