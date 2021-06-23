Prabhuram Sharma appointed acting Nepal Army chief

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Lieutenant General Prabhuram Sharma acting Nepal Army (NA) chief.

Sharma has been appointed acting NA chief on Sunday on recommendation of the Cabinet, according to Spokesperson at the President's Office Jagannath Panta.

The Cabinet meeting on July 27 had recommended for appointment of Sharma as acting NA chief.

The current NA Chief Purna Chandra Thapa is retiring on September 9 after a three-year term. Outgoing army chiefs generally take leave a month before retirement.