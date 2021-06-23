Dahal to talk with coalition leaders Sunday, standing committee meeting Monday to decide on Maoist ministers

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal will meet coalition leaders on Sunday to discuss Cabinet expansion.

Dahal met Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal earlier on Sunday and also briefed the Maoist leaders about developments related Cabinet expansion in the party's standing committee meeting on Sunday.

Dahal will talk with more coalition leaders on Sunday, according to Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha. Shrestha said the party has called the next standing committee meeting on Monday to decide about the party's ministers.

He pointed that Cabinet expansion was delayed as Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) asked to wait for the decision on the party's official recognition and added that the Cabinet should be completed now that the Election Commission has already taken a call on that. He opined that the Khanal-Nepal faction should also take a decision on joining the government soon.

"There shouldn't be more delay. JSP has already taken decision. Talks are being held also with other parties. The Cabinet will be completed in a few days. Madhav Kumar Nepal and others will also take necessary decision. They will give decision," he elaborated.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM over two weeks back.