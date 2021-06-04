NC to resolve dispute about active memberships within 5 days

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to resolve the dispute about active membership soon.

Top leaders of the party after a meeting at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba at Budhanilkantha on Friday have agreed to resolve the dispute even by bringing new standards.

Deputy General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat said discussion has been held in a way to end the dispute within five days after the meeting between Deuba, Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel and former general secretary Krishna Sitaula.

The probe committee about active membership led by Ramesh Lekhak resolved the disputes in 75 districts but failed to resolve those in Bara and Saptari where distribution of new memberships has been stopped.

NC currently has over 852,000 active members. There are problems regarding active members in around 100 wards of different local bodies in the two districts. Lekhak revealed that there are no problems about renewal of membership in any district though.

The ward level election which should have been completed on July 27 have yet to be held due to the disputes leading to doubts about whether the general convention can be held from September 1 as scheduled.