Nembang, Paudel trying to set up Oli-Nepal meeting

Second generation leaders of CPN-UML are trying to set up dialogue between CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Leaders from the Oli camp Subas Chandra Nembang and Bishnu Paudel, who were in the task force formed to resolve the internal dispute, have urged Nepal to meet Oli and talk. Nembang reached Nepal residence in Koteshwore on Thursday and urged Nepal to talk with Oli.

"He (Nepal) is a little distant. We are making efforts. Told him the two should meet," Nembang told Setopati. "Some things can be discussed between the two. We have prepared the 10 points on behalf of the task force. We believe that should be implemented. If anything else needs to be done, they will have to do that."

He revealed that Paudel will meet Nepal on Friday.

The task force including representatives from both the Oli camp and Khanal-Nepal faction had reached a 10-point deal but Nepal has yet to accept that.

Oli had sought explanation from 22 UML lawmakers including Nepal who voted in support of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government during the floor test but later announced blanket pardon.

Nepal has not showed interest in meeting Oli and is adamant that the party should be taken to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) without any condition.

The task force's report mentions about returning to the state before unification but states that the decisions Oli unilaterally took on March 12 after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification with Maoist Center on March 7 should be accepted. Nepal is not happy with that.

The Khanal-Nepal faction opposed both the House dissolutions by Oli calling that regression. The third generation leaders of the dissident faction have been demanding that Oli should self-criticize for regression that forced them to agitation.

Oli has been saying 'let bygones be bygones' and proposing to work together from now onward. He has even offered to make Nepal the second chairman of the party.