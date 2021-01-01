House committee instructs govt to upgrade health infrastructure and provide vaccines

The Women and Social Committee of the parliament has instructed the government to make arrangements of physical infrastructure and vaccines to avoid the possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Committee Chairman Niru Devi Pal said the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, the Health Ministry and other government bodies concerned have been instructed to make the arrangements learning from the first and second waves.

The committee has also instructed to make arrangements of vaccines that can be used for children and to create kids-friendly quarantine centers. Pointing at the lack of pediatricians, it has asked the government to effectively manage the specialists and address the confusion related to career development of the health professionals deployed to serve at the specified places.

It has also instructed the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Women, Children & Social Welfare, and the Children's Rights Council for implementation of the mandatory provision requiring child welfare officer at the local level, and for well-managed protection of the kids orphaned due to the pandemic.