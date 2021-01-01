Oli instructs UML leaders to conclude issue of internal dispute soon

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has instructed leaders making efforts for unity to resolve the internal dispute to conclude the matter soon.

"A party cannot get stuck forever on an issue. The party needs to carry out its activities," Secretary of the UML Central Office Sher Bahadur Tamang quoted Oli as telling the task force members from his faction on Thursday. "Chairman has instructed the leaders making efforts for party unity to reach conclusion on the dispute soon. This is normal."

The task force had reached a 10-point deal on July 11 but Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has not accepted the report. The party's central committee meeting, boycotted by Khanal-Nepal faction, has already dissolved the task force thanking the members for completing their assigned duty.

Subas Chandra Nembang, Bishnu Paudel, Bishnu Rimal, Shankar Pokharel and Pradeep Gyawali represented the Oli faction in the task force.