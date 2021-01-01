Dahal meets Nepal after meeting Deuba

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal Thursday after meeting Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba at Baluwatar earlier in the morning.

Dahal discussed contemporary politics with Deuba and Nepal, according to Dahal's secretariat. Dahal discussed Cabinet expansion and preparing common minimum program among other issues with the two leaders.

Deuba is preparing to complete the Cabinet by Friday, according to a Baluwatar source. The coalition's meeting on Wednesday handed over responsibility of selecting ministers to the top leaders.

Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM over two weeks back