4 expelled from House by Maoist Center move SC demanding reinstatement

Four leaders who were expelled from the House by CPN (Maoist Center) after joining CPN-UML have moved the Supreme Court (SC) against their expulsion.

Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekh Raj Bhatta, Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Prabhu Sah have moved the Apex Court on Wednesday demanding they be allowed to remain lawmakers, according to SC Spokesperson Baburam Dahal.

They have argued that the unilateral decision of Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who was authorized by the central committee to take a call on their expulsion, to expel them is unconstitutional.

The four had decided to join CPN-UML after the SC invalidated the unification of Maoist Center and UML on March 7. KP Sharma Oli had even made them ministers.