Meeting of ruling coalition starts at Baluwatar

Top leaders of the ruling coalition are meeting at Baluwatar Wednesday.

Leaders including Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Baburam Bhattarai and Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC are currently holding discussion, according to a Baluwatar source.

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal, however, is not attending the meeting despite being invited. The Baluwatar source confided that Bijay Paudel from the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML is attending the meeting.

The meeting will discuss Cabinet expansion and other issues.

Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM over two weeks back.