JSP expels 17 executive members who didn't support Yadav-Bhattarai faction

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has made its executive committee 34-strong expelling those who didn't pledge allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction before the Election Commission on Monday.

"Only those who signed in support of Chairman Upendra Yadav while staking claim for official recognition are JSP executive members. Those who staked claim for the other faction are not in the executive committee," Dammar Khatiwada of the publicity department told Setopati revealing the decision of executive committee meeting of Tuesday. "The executive committee is 34-strong for now. The party will take decision if additions have to be made."

A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival Thakur-Mahato faction during the headcounting by the Election Commission on Monday. Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.

The 17 including Chairman Mahantha Thakur and Chaudhary, who remained neutral, are no longer executive members. Those who are lawmakers out of the 17 remain lawmakers as long as they don't form a new party.

The executive committee is also set to meet on Wednesday. An executive member told Setopati that the meeting will also decide about division of responsibilities. The executive member confided that the meeting can select a chairman as the party statute has provision for two chairmen.

"The meeting may select chairman, senior leader, vice-chairman and other office-bearers. Executive members may also be added," the member added. The member revealed that Ashok Rai may become chairman. "There will be representation of Madhesis, indigenous ethnicities and khas if that happens."

Baburam Bhattarai is currently the federal council chairman of JSP and Rai the senior leader.