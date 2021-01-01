Bishwanath Paudel has been appointed vice-chairman of the National Planning Commission (NPC).

The Cabinet meeting at Baluwatar Tuesday decided to appoint Paudel as vice-chairman of the NPC, according to the secretariat of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The meeting has also decided to change governors of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. It has recommended Prithvi Bahadur Gurung of Chitwan for governor of Gandaki and Amik Sherchan, also of Chitwan, Lumbini governor.

The duo will replace Sita Paudel of Gandaki and Dharma Prasad Yadav of Lumbini appointed by the KP Sharma Oli government.

The Cabinet has also recommended Prabhuram Sharma for acting Nepal Army (NA) chief effective from August 9.

The current NA Chief Purna Chandra Thapa is retiring on September 9. Outgoing army chiefs generally take leave a month before retirement.