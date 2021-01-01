Maoist Center to push for reappointment of those fired by Oli

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to push for reappointment of those removed by former prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated the party's unification with CPN-UML.

The party's standing committee meeting on Tuesday has decided to push for reinstatement of those earlier appointed on Maoist quota but fired later by Oli including provincial governors.

"We have decided for reinstatement of those removed. Decision has been taken that the party will negotiate in appointment accordingly." Maoist Center standing committee member Ganesh Sah told Setopati.

Oli had fired the then Province 2 governor Tilak Pariyar and Gandaki governor Amik Sherchan, who were appointed on Maoist quota, after the SC verdict on March 7. Pariyar and Sherchan will again be appointed governor of the respective provinces if sharing of spoils is agreed among the coalition partners.

The Sher Bahadur Deuba government is preparing to change governors in Province 2, Gandaki and Lumbini.

Reinstatement of the governors, however, does not look straightforward as Article 163(4) of the Constitution related to the provincial head states that 'the same person shall not be the Provincial Head for more than one time in the same Province'.