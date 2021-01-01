Bring a law specifying if an entrepreneur can become minister or not: NC lawmaker Rajbhandari

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Divya Mani Rajbhandari has called for a law about eligibility to become minister.

He said so while talking in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday about the recent appointment of businessman Umesh Shrestha as the minister of state for health.

Appointment of Shrestha, who has a huge business empire including private hospitals, as the minister of state for health has been widely criticized pointing at conflict of interest.

Rajbhandari pointed how appointment of a lawmaker as minister has been condemned when the Constitution does not prohibit an entrepreneur from becoming a lawmaker. "There are comments about entrepreneurs now. The Constitution allows an entrepreneur to become lawmaker. But there are comments about the one who has become minister now. Let there be a law, rule specifying who can become minister and who cannot," he stated.

He drew the attention of Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki who was present in the House saying there should not be any delay in such law. "Law Minister is here. Such rule should be brought immediately. Let there be no delay."