Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Tuesday.

PM's personal secretary Bhanu Deuba told Setopati that the two leaders met at Baluwatar at nine in the morning to discuss Cabinet expansion, common minimum program of the ruling alliance and other issues.

Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM two weeks back.