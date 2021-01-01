JSP calls executive committee meeting Tuesday afternoon

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has called executive committee meeting for Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting to be held at the party office in Balkumari will discuss the situation after the Election Commission granted official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction.

A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival Thakur-Mahato faction during the headcounting by the Election Commission on Monday.

Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.

The meeting will also discuss the parliamentary party statute.