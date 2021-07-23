Election Commission to decide on JSP dispute through headcount of executive members

The Election Commission has summoned executive members of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) on Monday for verification of signatures to decide on the dispute about official recognition.

The Yadav-Bhattarai faction claims it has majority in the 51-strong executive committee and demands it be recognized officially while the Thakur-Mahato faction also claims it should get official recognition.

The Election Commission has summoned all the members for in-person verification of their signatures on Monday.

JSP Chairman Mahantha Thakur had moved the Apex Court to stop that verification process after seeing it is in minority in the committee. A single bench of Justice Kumar Regmi hearing the petition on Sunday refused to issue the interim order demanded by Thakur.

The Election Commission will determine the strength of the rival factions through headcount and officially recognize the faction that has majority in the executive committee.

The Yadav-Bhattarai faction says it has majority in both the 51-strong executive committee and 32-strong parliamentary party while the rival faction reportedly does not have sufficient numbers even to split the party and register a new one.

What happens with the lawmakers in the Thakur-Mahato faction if it fails to muster up necessary 40 percent in both the executive committee and the parliamentary party but still decides to register a new party is eagerly awaited.