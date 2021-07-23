The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to issue interim order demanded by the Thakur-Mahato Faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) in the dispute about the party.

The Election Commission has summoned executive members of the party on Monday for verification of signatures to decide on the dispute about official recognition. JSP Chairman Mahantha Thakur had moved the Apex Court to stop that verification process after being in minority in the committee.

A single bench of Justice Kumar Regmi hearing the petition on Sunday has refused to issue the interim order demanded by Thakur.

Executive committee members and lawmakers of Yadav-Bhattarai faction of the party, meanwhile, have gathered in Godavari a day ahead of the head counting at the Election Commission.

A meeting of the executive committee on Saturday had decided to hold a residential training program for the leaders apparently to prevent them from being swayed by the rival faction.

The Yadav-Bhattarai faction has majority in both the 51-strong executive committee and 32-strong parliamentary party while the rival faction reportedly does not have sufficient numbers even to split the party and register a new one.