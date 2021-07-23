Umesh Shrestha appointed minister of state for health

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has appointed Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Umesh Shrestha minister of state for health on Sunday.

PM Deuba has kept the health ministry with himself and appointed Shrestha the state minister, according to the President's Office.

Deuba has appointed Shrestha as minister of state for health amidst widespread criticism for lack of appointment of health minister at the time of pandemic even as the coalition parties have yet to agree on sharing of ministries.

Businessman Shrestha, who is founder of Little Angels School and has also invested in real estate and hotel sector, was appointed lawmaker through proportional representation (PR) electoral system.