Nepal, lawmaker from Oli camp row in parliamentary committee

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal and lawmaker from the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli quarreled in the International Relations and Labor Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday.

The meeting called for discussing implementation of the earlier instructions by the committee on Sunday ended without entering the agenda as it descended into a slanging match among UML lawmakers.

Nepal started by expressing happiness in House reinstatement and pointed that parties had to struggle for House reinstatement adding the people revived the House.

Rana, who is from the Oli camp, then pointed that the House has been reinstated through the Supreme Court's (SC) order. He then sarcastically asked Nepal where he was when the then prime minister (PM) Oli took the floor test on May 10.

Twenty-eight UML lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction including Nepal were absent during the voting on floor test that day.

Rana argued that there is no meaning of talking about the House by those who were sleeping when the party's PM was seeking confidence vote. "House dissolution is a political decision. Those who took there are to blame," Rana stated implying that Nepal should take responsibility for House dissolution.

Deepak Prasad Bhatta from the Khanal-Nepal faction then tried to stop Rana. "What are you talking about? Get out, you accomplice of regression!" Bhatta fumed.

Nepal then responded saying that accomplices of regression do not have any rights to sit in the House. "Accomplices of regression should resign and get out of the House," he stated.

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers also supported Nepal. Divya Mani Rajbhandari shouted saying Rana is talking unconstitutional things.

Committee Chairman Pavitra Niraula Kharel tried to allow Rana to continue but Bhtta did not stop even after Rana was allotted time. UML lawmaker Sarala Yadav, who was sitting beside Rana, then scolded Rana asking who he is to speak nonsense.

Chairman Kharel tried to cool the lawmakers down but Nepal, who was sitting beside her in capacity of a former PM, did not intervene to stop and heard the slanging match instead. He then went out of the meeting room after some time and was followed by other lawmakers.

The committee's meeting in this way ended without entering the agenda.