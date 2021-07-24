Ruling coalition decides to operate government effectively

The five-party ruling coalition has agreed to make the alliance stronger to help in effective operation of the government.

A meeting of the top leaders of the coalition at Baluwatar Saturday evening took decision to that regard following serious discussion on Cabinet expansion, current political situation, efforts for pandemic control and the future plans of government, according to CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal's press expert Bishnu Sapkota.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, Dahal, Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC participated in the meeting.

Nepal participated in the alliance meeting for the first time after Deuba became PM. He was sending Bijay Paudel as his representative to the earlier meetings after announcing that he is no longer part of the then opposition alliance after the Supreme Court (SC) restored the House and issued mandamus to appoint Deuba PM.

Dahal and Nepal also held separate discussion at the latter's residence in Koteshwore before the Baluwatar meeting.

In a symbolic gesture to stress that all the top leaders in the coalition are of the same status Deuba did not sit on the central chair kept for the PM and sat on a sofa beside Yadav's sofa facing Dahal, Nepal and KC sitting on the opposite side.