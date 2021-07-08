Nepal alleges Oli of announcing pardon like a king

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal has taken a swipe at Chairman KP Sharma Oli alleging he announced blanket pardon for the Khanal-Nepal faction like a king.

"King delivered an order yesterday saying honorable members including Madhav Nepal will be pardoned. We were elated. Should we laugh in elation on being pardoned?" Nepal said addressing a program on Friday. "Would his height have been down had he said it was wrong to seek explanation and he has taken that back? Wouldn't have."

He opined that Oli has not given up his ego despite losing everything comparing it to a burnt rope that doesn't lose twists. "I thought the man has changed but he still hasn't."

He claimed that he has always exercised restraint while speaking and pointed that Oli has not done so. "I spoke with restraint at Kirtipur yesterday fearing that may affect unity. I did a program at Bhaktapur in the afternoon and exercised restraint even there. But they went around Madhav Nepal's house and displayed monkeyish attitude," he stated.

Talking of himself in the third person he said he is not scared by such tactics.

Oli announced blanket pardon for the Khanal-Nepal faction of the party on Thursday.

Oli, who was recently repeating that everyone from the dissident faction can be welcomed back in the party but there is no space in the party for Nepal, said he has pardoned everyone. "If you have deviated from the path, do come back. I have pardoned you," Oli announced without taking name of the faction or any leader while addressing a program organized at Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur on Thursday to mark Pushpa Lal Memorial Day.