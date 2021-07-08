We will do works people can see, buy vaccines no matter how expensive they are: Deuba

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has assured that his government's priority is to do visible works.

Speaking in the House of Representatives |(HoR) on Friday he said such works will be started within six-seven weeks.

He acknowledged that getting the COVID-19 shots into the arms of people remains the main challenge for the government and added that vaccines will be provided in whatever way possible whether by taking loans or borrowing. "We will buy and bring vaccines no matter how expensive they are."

He pointed that his government is backed by many experienced politicians. "It's a coalition government. We have experienced leaders including Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Upendra Yadav and others," he stated. "We have received support of many lawmakers. I want to thank everyone."