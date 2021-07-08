Ruling alliance to form task force under Khadka to help Deuba government

Parties in the ruling alliance are preparing to form a task force to help the Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

Preparations are on to prepare the task force under Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka to move forward holding dialogue on the issues including common minimum program to division of ministries, according to an NC leader.

The task force will be formed including two members each from NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Yadav-Bhattarai faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and its first meeting will likely be held Friday itself, according to that leader.

Central members Ramesh Lekhak and Minendra Rijal are likely to be members from NC in the task force, Barsha Man Pun and Dev Gurung from Maoist Center, and Rajendra Shrestha and Mahendra Raya Yadav from JSP.

Maoist Center had called for common minimum program of the alliance holding its standing committee meeting.