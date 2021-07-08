NC office-bearers meeting starts at Budhanilkantha

The meeting of office-bearers and former office-bearers of Nepali Congress (NC) has started at Budhanilkantha Friday morning.

NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma confirmed that the meeting focused on the upcoming general convention has started at the private residence of Prime Minister (PM) and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Coordinator of the election committee Mahadev Yadav and that of the committee to probe active membership Ramesh Lekhak will submit progress reports during the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss ward level election. The party is scheduled to start ward level election from July 27 but has yet to finish distribution and renewal of active membership.

The party will convene central committee meeting if the office-bearers reach some sort of agreement during the ongoing meeting.

The meeting has been held at Budhanilkantha after Deuba announced party meetings will not be held at Baluwatar after widespread condemnation over holding the meeting of NC office-bearers at the PM's official residence on the day he shifted there.