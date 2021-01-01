Nobody wants to abandon house one has built but no one can stay tolerating insult: Nepal

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal has said no one can stay tolerating insult.

"Nobody wants to abandon the house one has built but nobody stays suffering insult," Nepal said addressing a program held in Champadevi to mark Pushpa Lal Memorial Day on Thursday. "Nobody should stay tolerating wrongful acts. We have not been trained that way."

He stressed on the need to make the communist movement stronger and added that the Khanal-Nepal faction will decide on the future course observing how the party moves forward. "We want that UML moves forward as a revolutionary party that takes the communist party in the right direction. We are watching if UML moves forward in that form or not."

He also called those inside the party demonstrating against him criminals and rogues.