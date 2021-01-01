Maoist Center calls for common minimum program

CPN (Maoist Center) has said that the Sher Bahadur Deuba government should set common minimum program.

Speaking with reporters after the party's standing committee meeting on Wednesday, party leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the ruling coalition should set common minimum program and implement them remaining within the bounds of the Constitution and laws.

The party has also stressed that this government's policies, plans and behaviors must not be like that of the preceding government.

Shrestha revealed that the coalition parties have even formed a task force for common minimum program which is working to that regard.

A total of 165 lawmakers from Nepali Congress (NC), Maoist Center, Janata Samajwadi Party and CPN-UML voted for the government during the floor test on Sunday.